London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2694 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

LNSTY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

