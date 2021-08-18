Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.96

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 26263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

