Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.96

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 26263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

