LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

