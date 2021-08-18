Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Financial Analysis

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luokung Technology and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $245.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luokung Technology and VeriSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.26 million 18.91 -$39.87 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.27 billion 18.71 $814.89 million $7.07 29.92

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 48.49% -44.73% 35.49%

Summary

VeriSign beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

