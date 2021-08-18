Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report ($3.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.79) and the lowest is ($4.05). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $81.52 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

