ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

