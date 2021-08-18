Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,610 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

