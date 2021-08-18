Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.88

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $34.11. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 22,712 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 4.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

