Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.88

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $34.11. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 22,712 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 4.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
