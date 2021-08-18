Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

