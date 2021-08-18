Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $40.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 649,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,661. The company has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

