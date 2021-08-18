Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $25.16

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $26.00. Marqeta shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 2,518 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MQ. Barclays began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $11,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $12,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $3,800,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.