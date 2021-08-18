Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Marriott International by 21.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

