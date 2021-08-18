Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Mask Network has a market cap of $106.39 million and $60.27 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00014085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00839672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,051 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

