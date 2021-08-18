MASQ (MASQ) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, MASQ has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $189,256.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00150001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,305.71 or 1.00201245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00884587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.86 or 0.06791719 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,348,906 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.