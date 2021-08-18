Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $427.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

