Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $38,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Match Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 88.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

