Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.93. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Materion by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Materion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

