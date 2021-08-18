Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

