Mazda Motor Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

