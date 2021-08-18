McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Raised by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after purchasing an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. 700,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,386. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

