Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 58.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE MDP traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

