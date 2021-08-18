MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of MAX opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -166.29. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $222,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,856 shares of company stock worth $9,364,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

