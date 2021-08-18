megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253,305.18

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $253,305.18 and approximately $9,838.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00839867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00102819 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

