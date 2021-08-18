Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $265,638.98 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $265,638.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00378310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,619,615 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

