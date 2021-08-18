Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Up to $12.43

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.97. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 722 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

