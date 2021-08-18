Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

MRK opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

