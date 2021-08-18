MetaMorph Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 49.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 196.3% higher against the dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $468,494.08 and $1.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

