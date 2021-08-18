Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu Sells 60 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,546.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,562.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.16.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
