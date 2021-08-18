Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu Sells 60 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,546.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,562.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

