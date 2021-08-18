MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,455 shares of company stock worth $651,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

