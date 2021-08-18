MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. 39,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $651,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

