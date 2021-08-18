Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 393,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $294.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

