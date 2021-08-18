Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $294.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

