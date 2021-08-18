Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

MPB opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $301.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

