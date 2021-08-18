Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $563.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

