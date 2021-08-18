Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after buying an additional 236,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,819,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $563.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

