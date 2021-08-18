Millennium Management LLC Acquires 19,628 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,171 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PMBC stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.