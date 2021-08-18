Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

