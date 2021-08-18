Millennium Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 399.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

