Millennium Management LLC Purchases 53,545 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of CTI BioPharma worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.