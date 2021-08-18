Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

