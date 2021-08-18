Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MNMD. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MNMD traded up 0.08 on Wednesday, hitting 2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,063. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 5.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $870.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $9,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $3,596,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

