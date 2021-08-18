MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,822 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.37. 84,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,593. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $194.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.