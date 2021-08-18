MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,645,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 95,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,360. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

