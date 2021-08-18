MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 18,071,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,203,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

