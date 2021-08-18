MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,686. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

