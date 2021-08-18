Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

