Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 3,705 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.86. 84,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.59. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.