Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1 Million in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $52,133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $39,249,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $24,825,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $22,345,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $18,352,000.

Shares of GGPIU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,690. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

