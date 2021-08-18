Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 143,229 Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,229 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Wednesday. 3,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

